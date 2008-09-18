Secret Recording Questioned in O.J. Simpson Trial

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LAS VEGAS — An FBI expert testified via videotape yesterday in O.J. Simpson’s armed robbery trial that it’s impossible to tell whether an audio tape of the hotel room confrontation was altered, but the judge said she still might let jurors hear the recording.

An FBI forensics audio examiner, Kenneth Marr, said in prerecorded testimony that the tiny digital recorder secretly used by a collectibles broker, Thomas Riccio, to record the alleged robbery last year didn’t have advanced features that would ensure the security of the information on it.