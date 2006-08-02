The New York Sun

Senate Approves Oil, Gas Drilling In Gulf of Mexico

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted yesterday to open 8.3 million acres of federal waters in the central Gulf of Mexico to oil and gas drilling, setting up a confrontation with the House, which wants even more drilling in waters now off-limits.

Supporters said the measure would be a big step toward producing more domestic energy and forcing down natural gas prices that have soared in recent years.

The Senate approved the measure by a vote of 71–25. It now must be reconciled with much broader drilling legislation passed by the House in June.Those negotiations are likely to begin in September.

