Senate Panel Endorses Hayden
WASHINGTON – General Michael Hayden moved a step closer yesterday to becoming the nation’s 20th CIA chief when the Senate Intelligence Committee recommended confirmation, 12-3, with three of the panel’s seven Democrats voting against him. If the Senate approves him before Memorial Day, as expected, General Hayden could be sworn in by the end of the week.