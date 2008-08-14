The New York Sun

Senator Clinton To Receive Roll Call Vote at Convention

LIZ SIDOTI
WASHINGTON — Senator Clinton’s name will be placed in nomination along with the presumptive candidate, Senator Obama, at the Democratic convention in Denver, an emblematic move intended to unite the party after a divisive primary fight.

Democrats will officially nominate Mr. Obama at the convention but the state delegations will do a traditional role call for his vanquished opponent as well.

The arrangement — which the rivals-turned-allies agreed to after weeks of negotiations — is intended to help the Democratic Party heal after a bruising primary while mollifying still-disgruntled Clinton backers and acknowledging the former first lady’s groundbreaking presidential run.

“I am convinced that honoring Senator Clinton’s historic campaign in this way will help us celebrate this defining moment in our history and bring the party together in a strong united fashion,” Mr. Obama, an Illinois senator, said in a joint statement.

Added Mrs. Clinton, a New York senator: “With every voice heard and the party strongly united, we will elect Senator Obama president of the United States and put our nation on the path to peace and prosperity once again.”

Some 35 million people participated in the Democratic primary, and Mr. Obama and Mrs. Clinton said they wanted to “honor and celebrate these voices and votes.”

