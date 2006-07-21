Senator Obama Heads for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Senator Barack Obama, whose name has surfaced in speculation about the 2008 presidential race, will be the headline speaker at the Iowa Democratic Party’s highest profile event this year in a state that traditionally launches the delegate-selection process, Iowa Senator Harkin’s annual steak fry in September, an event which annually draws thousands of Democratic activists.