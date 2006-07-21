The New York Sun

Senator Obama Heads for Iowa

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Senator Barack Obama, whose name has surfaced in speculation about the 2008 presidential race, will be the headline speaker at the Iowa Democratic Party’s highest profile event this year in a state that traditionally launches the delegate-selection process, Iowa Senator Harkin’s annual steak fry in September, an event which annually draws thousands of Democratic activists.

