Senator Plans To Filibuster Oil-Drilling Bill

Senator Nelson of Florida says he would start a filibuster in the Senate to block a measure on offshore drilling if it passes the House, which is expected to vote on the bill this week.

The bill would end a 25-year ban on drilling off much of the American coastline. It could bring rigs as close as 50 miles from Florida’s beaches.

Rising fuel prices have increased support for drilling in environmentally sensitive areas. The bill last week cleared the House Resources Committee 29-9 with bipartisan support.

Mr. Nelson and all seven of Florida’s House Democrats oppose the measure. They’re joined by Senator Martinez, a Republican of Florida, and at least four of the state’s 18 House Republicans.

A spokesman says Mr. Martinez may join Mr. Nelson in trying to talk the bill to death if it comes up in the Senate. It takes 60 votes in the 100-seat Senate to halt a filibuster.