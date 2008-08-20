Senator Stevens Loses Bid to Move Trial to Alaska

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge says he will not move Senator Ted Stevens’ corruption trial to his home state of Alaska.

Mr. Stevens is to go on trial next month on charges of lying about hundreds of thousands of dollars in home renovations and other services he received from an oil services contractor.

The powerful Republican senator asked that the case be moved to Alaska, so it would not slow down his re-election bid. After hearing arguments today, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan refused.

Assuming Stevens makes it through the Republican primary, the court ruling could affect his ability to campaign during the weeks leading up to Election Day.