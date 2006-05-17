Sept. 11 Victims Slanderer Found a Plagiarist

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BOULDER, Colo. – An investigation into a professor who likened September 11 victims to a Nazi found serious cases of misconduct in his academic research, including plagiarism and fabrications, a University of Colorado spokesman said yesterday.

One member of the five-person investigative committee recommended that ethnic studies professor Ward Churchill be fired, and four recommended he be suspended, a university spokesman, Barrie Hartman, said.

The professor touched off a firestorm with an essay relating the 2001 terrorist attacks to American abuses abroad. The essay referred to some World Trade Center victims as “little Eichmanns,” a reference to Adolf Eichmann, who carried out Adolf Hitler’s plan to exterminate Jews.

University officials had earlier determined that Mr. Churchill could not be fired, but they launched an inquiry into allegations about his research.

School officials will make a decision on his future later this year. Mr. Churchill has said that if he is fired, he will sue.