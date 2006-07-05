Sheik Pardons Cocaine Possessing Record Producer Heading for Party

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Dubai’s ruler pardoned American R&B producer Dallas Austin yesterday, hours after he was sentenced to four years in prison for possession of cocaine, two of the producer’s lawyers said.

Dubai ruler Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued the pardon but Mr. Austin has not yet been released from jail, said the lawyers.

One lawyer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said Mr. Austin’s release was “a matter of paperwork.” The lawyer said he needed to be cautious about the pardon until the Grammy-winning producer was safe on a plane back to his home in Atlanta.

A second member of Mr.Austin’s five-attorney legal team confirmed the pardon, but said he had not yet received details. Mr. Austin’s release could take a few days, the attorney said.

A court sentenced Mr. Austin, who has created tunes for Madonna and Janet Jackson, to four years in prison earlier yesterday for possessing 1.26 grams of cocaine, his defense team said. The court had also ruled that the 34-year-old should be deported after serving his prison term.

Mr. Austin told the court on Sunday that he didn’t mean to break the law in the United Arab Emirates. Local press in Dubai reported that Mr. Austin was on his way to supermodel Naomi Campbell’s birthday bash at the glitzy Burj al-Arab Hotel when he was arrested May 19 at Dubai’s airport. Mr. Austin’s lawyer disputed the report, saying the producer was in Dubai to attend concerts.