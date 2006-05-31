The New York Sun

Sniper Convicted Of Six More Slayings

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ROCKVILLE, Md. – John Allen Muhammad was convicted of six more of the Washington-area sniper killings yesterday after the prosecution’s star witness, Muhammad’s young protege, portrayed him as the mastermind of an audacious terror scheme in which phase two would have been bombings against children.

Muhammad, 45, is already under a death sentence in Virginia for a killing there. The most he can get for the six Maryland slayings is life in prison without parole.

The jury took slightly more than four hours to convict him after a four-week trial in which he acted as his own attorney.

As the verdict was read, Muhammad sat grim-faced, his arms folded across chest. He was led out of the courtroom, pausing to ask the judge, “Your honor, may I speak?”

The judge answered, “No sir,” and Muhammad was taken away.

