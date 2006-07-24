Sniper Kills One, Wounds Another On Indiana Road

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Sniper fire struck two pickup trucks along Interstate 65 in southern Indiana early yesterday, killing one person and injuring another, state police said.

One or more snipers shot at a southbound truck about 12:20 a.m., killing one of its three occupants, police said. About the same time, occupants of a second southbound truck called police to report a passenger had been shot.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Officials were also investigating two other shootings along Interstate 69, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis. No one was hurt.

Authorities closed a 14-mile stretch of Interstate 65, about 50 miles south of Indianapolis, for about eight hours yesterday. The interstate is part of the only direct route between Chicago and Florida and is heavily traveled, a state police sergeant, Jerry Goodin, said.

“Right now, we haven’t made a determination whether it’s one person or how many people are involved,” Sergeant Goodin said.

In the I–69 shootings, state police at Redkey received a report about 2:30 a.m. that a semitrailer was struck near Muncie. About an hour later, a shot struck a parked, unattended vehicle.

At the Seymour state police post, technicians gathered evidence from the two trucks struck in the earlier shootings. A Chevrolet had a bullet hole near the top of the windshield on the passenger side, and blood stained the top of the seat. A Dodge Ram pickup with Iowa plates had a bullet hole in the middle of its windshield and a rear window that had been blown out.

After the first shooting, the driver pulled off the highway at a weigh station. After that investigation began, Seymour police received a call from a gas station just off I–65 reporting the second shooting.

Sergeant Goodin asked motorists who traveled through the area in the past week to check their vehicles for bullet holes, saying a noise dismissed as a rock might have been a bullet.