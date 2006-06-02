The New York Sun

Sniper Sentenced To Six Life Terms

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ROCKVILLE, Md. – Sniper John Allen Muhammad was sentenced to six consecutive life terms without parole Thursday in what Maryland prosecutors and the victims’ families consider insurance in case his death sentence in Virginia is thrown out.

“You chose the wrong community, sir,to stain with your acts of violence,” Circuit Judge James Ryan said.”You, Mr. Muhammad, have no hope. You have no future.You will spend the rest of your life locked in a cage.”

