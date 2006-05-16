The New York Sun

Sniper Trial Jury Hears of Final Slaying

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ROCKVILLE, Md. – The final victim of the deadly Washington-area sniper spree was able to describe the attack before he succumbed to his injuries, a police officer testified yesterday.

“He told me the shot came from the woods,” said Montgomery County police officer James Cherry, the first officer on the scene where bus driver Conrad Johnson was shot. “He told me he had been shot in the chest.”

John Allen Muhammad, now on trial for Johnson’s death and five other killings in Maryland, is already on death row in Virginia for a sniper attack in that state. In Maryland, Montgomery County prosecutors have built a chronological case against him, laying out the October 2002 shooting spree that left 10 dead and three wounded across the Washington area.

Last week, the three survivors told jurors about the confusion, fear, and pain when they realized they had been shot. Family members of those who died also took the stand, describing the shock when they learned of the killings.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
