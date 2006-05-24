Snipers Planned Reign of Terror Targeting Children, School Buses

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ROCKVILLE, Md. – John Allen Muhammad had grand plans to extort millions of dollars from authorities in the 2002 Washington-area sniper shootings so he could set up a camp to train children how to terrorize cities and “shut things down,” accomplice Lee Boyd Malvo testified yesterday.

Asked whether he believed Muhammad’s plans, Malvo said yes.

“He’s a man of his word. If he tells you he is going to do something, it is done,” Malvo said. “If he says it, it is legit.”

Malvo, who had never before taken the witness stand against his fellow sniper, gave the most detailed account yet of the planning that went into the three-week shooting spree that left 10 people dead at gas stations and parking lots.

Malvo also said Muhammad devised a two-phase plan to shoot as many as six random people each day for 30 days in the Washington area and then target children and police officers with explosives. They planned to place explosives on school buses in Baltimore, kill a Baltimore police officer, and then set off explosives packed with ball bearings at the officer’s funeral.

When Malvo asked Muhammad why, he said, “For the sheer terror of it – the worst thing you can do to people is aim at their children.”

Midway through the spree, Malvo said, Muhammad described the plans to take money they would extort from authorities to end the sniper shootings and establish a Canadian commune to train 140 homeless children in terrorist shooting and bombings to “continue the mission” in other cities.

After the October 9, 2002, shooting of Dean Myers in Manassas, Va., Muhammad was upset that the two were not meeting their self-imposed quota of six shootings a day. Malvo said he became upset and refused to talk to Muhammad. At one point, Malvo said he put on headphones, listened to music, and refused to acknowledge Muhammad.

Muhammad responded angrily, and told Malvo, “I’m not going to deal with it. When people have doubts is when they get caught.”

In his testimony, Malvo said he was so distraught after the six-hour conversation in July 2002 outlining plans for the spree that he played Russian roulette, crying in a bathtub. He pulled the trigger several times before realizing the next trigger pull would be fatal.

“I just broke down. I couldn’t pull the trigger,” Malvo said.

He described how he spent the night in a Baltimore cemetery, training a Bushmaster .223-caliber rifle on a fast food restaurant, waiting for pregnant women. He said he saw four, but couldn’t bring himself to shoot.

The pair scouted dozens of shooting sites in the region. They looked for scenes that had few surveillance cameras, a limited number of witnesses, and easy escape routes. They stopped at many shooting sites, such as shopping malls, parking lots, and the area around Howard University in Washington, D.C., but aborted because too many people were nearby.

Malvo said he shot three people during the spree, but that Muhammad was the triggerman in the others. Malvo said he was supposed to shoot five children at a Bowie middle school October 7, 2002, as they got off a bus, but that no buses arrived. Instead, he shot 13-year-old Iran Brown.

In most cases, Malvo acted as the spotter with Muhammad firing from the trunk of their modified Chevrolet Caprice. Using two-way radios, Malvo would tell Muhammad when it was clear to shoot and then watch the victim fall in the Caprice’s side mirror. Muhammad would then scramble back into the driver’s seat, and the pair would drive off. When Malvo fired, he shot from outside the Caprice.

He also described meeting Muhammad in the Caribbean after Malvo’s parents largely abandoned him. Malvo said Muhammad “basically took me under his wing” a few months after they met in May 2000. He said he came to love Muhammad.

Malvo tried to dissuade Muhammad from his plan and suggested they should simply get Muhammad’s children and leave the country.

Muhammad trained Malvo in weapons, kept him on a rigorous diet that allowed only one meal each day, and introduced him to the teachings of the Nation of Islam, Malvo said. Muhammad hated America and thought white people were “the devil.” He eventually became impressed with his young charge, saying after Malvo calmly shot a man at an Ashland, Va., restaurant, “I’ve created a … monster.”