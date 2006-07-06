‘Sopranos’ Cast Agrees to Terms For Final Series

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW YORK – When cast members of “The Sopranos” convene today to read through scripts for the HBO series’ final season, none of the major players will be missing. The same may not be said at the end of the season, of course.

HBO reached contract deals with Tony Sirico and Steven Van Zandt late last week,an HBO spokeswoman,Tobe Becker, said yesterday. They were the last remaining major cast members not to be signed. She would not disclose terms of the deals. Mr. Sirico plays Paulie Walnuts, who had to deal last season with news that his beloved mom may not really be his mother. Rock star Mr. Van Zandt portrays marble-mouthed Silvio Dante, close confidant to Tony Soprano.

The eight final episodes will begin airing in January.