Spector Ordered To Disclose Talks With Personal Assistant

LOS ANGELES — With his murder trial six months away, a music producer, Phil Spector, was ordered by a judge to disclose whether he discussed the shooting death of an actress, Lana Clarkson, with his former personal assistant.

The ruling pertains to a lawsuit filed by the assistant, Michelle Blaine, alleging sexual harassment and wrongful termination. Her suit is scheduled to go to trial after Mr. Spector’s criminal case concludes.

Ms. Blaine filed her case against Mr. Spector after he sued her for embezzlement. She claimed she was fired because she refused to promise not to talk to prosecutors about what Mr. Spector might have told her about the shooting death of Clarkson at his mansion.

In answering written questions for the suit, Mr. Spector denied killing Clarkson but refused to disclose whether he discussed the death with Ms. Blaine. He invoked his right under the Fifth Amendment.

Superior Court Judge Mark Mooney said Mr. Spector waived that right when he answered the question of whether he killed Clarkson.

Mr. Spector also answered no when asked if he offered to marry Ms. Blaine or pay her to keep her quiet. Mr. Spector is free on $1 million bail as he awaits his January 16 murder trial. Neither Mr. Spector nor Ms. Blaine attended Monday’s court hearing.