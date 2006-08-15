Spielberg Tops Highest-Paid Celebrities List

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Steven Spielberg, the director famous for blockbuster films such as 2005’s “War of the Worlds” and 1982’s “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” was last year’s highest-paid celebrity, Forbes magazine has reported, with an estimated earnings of $340 million — the equivalent of more than $10 a second.

A radio personality, Howard Stern, took home the second place spot with an estimated $308 million, and the

“Star Wars” franchise creator, George Lucas, took third with about $240 million, Forbes said.

The “Harry Potter” series author, J.K. Rowling, was the only non-American on the list, with an estimated income of $77 million. Ms. Rowling wrote the bestselling book in America last year, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” which sold more than 7 million copies.