Stem Cell Research Boosted

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.— Illinois’s governor announced yesterday he was diverting $5 million from the state budget for stem cell research, despite repeated objections from state legislators.

The move came a day after President Bush vetoed federal legislation that would have expanded funding for embryonic stem cell research.

Illinois lawmakers have previously voted down stem cell funding over ideological differences, and this spring they didn’t take up the governor’s proposal for $100 million in funding over five years.

“Investing in research that can save lives and prevent serious illnesses is more than a sound public health strategy, it’s our moral obligation,” Governor Blagojevich, a Democrat, said in a statement yesterday.