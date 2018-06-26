The New York Sun

Supreme Court Backs Trump <br>On Travel Ban

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Special to the Sun
The Supreme Court vindicated President Trump’s decision to suspend entry into the United States of individuals from eight countries, reversing lower courts in a case brought by Hawaii. The vote was five to four, with the Chief Justice writing a forceful opinion that on this head Congress has exuded deference to the president.

