Supreme Court Backs Trump <br>On Travel Ban
The Supreme Court vindicated President Trump’s decision to suspend entry into the United States of individuals from eight countries, reversing lower courts in a case brought by Hawaii. The vote was five to four, with the Chief Justice writing a forceful opinion that on this head Congress has exuded deference to the president.