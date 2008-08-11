Survivor of Stabbing Attack Upgraded to Stable Condition

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEJING — A spokesman for the U.S. Olympics Committee says the condition of the woman who was attacked on the opening weekend of the Olympics has improved.

Darryl Seibel told The Associated Press today that Barbara Bachman’s condition has been upgraded from critical to stable. Mrs. Bachman was with her husband, Todd Bachman, when they were attacked by a Chinese man at an ancient monument in Beijing on Saturday.

Mr. Bachman, the father of former Olympian Elisabeth Bachman, was killed. His wife and a Chinese tour guide were also stabbed. The assailant then threw himself from the ancient monument, committing suicide.

Mr. Seibel told the AP by phone that her family and members of the U.S. Olympics committee are “very very very happy to report her condition is upgraded.”