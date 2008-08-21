Tentative $10M Settlement in Church Abuse Cases

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Roman Catholic diocese has tentatively agreed to pay $10 million to settle nearly 50 sexual abuse claims against the diocese and its priests.

In a letter sent to priests with the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese late Tuesday, Bishop Robert Finn said the deal is subject to his approval after he consults with two diocese boards.

“These incidents have been painful for the victims and their families, for priests not involved in these incidents who have served faithfully, and for the whole Church,” Mr. Finn wrote. “Based on advice from legal counsel and on prayerful reflection over this most difficult matter, I believe that this settlement, while costly, is a responsible resolution for these individuals and their families and in the best interest of the Diocese.”

Along with the money for the 47 claims, the tentative deal calls for the diocese to meet 19 other conditions, including publicly announcing and acknowledging the wrongfulness of sexual abuse by its priests.