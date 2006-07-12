Texas Inmates Fail To Win Minimum Wage

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOUSTON — Texas inmates working prison jobs aren’t entitled to the federal minimum wage, an appeals court ruled in a case brought by a sex offender who works at a state prison laundry.

Douglas Loving contended his job as a drying machine operator qualified him for protection under the Fair Labor Standards Act — meaning he should get the minimum wage of $5.15 an hour — because the act didn’t exempt prisoners.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed. It upheld a lower court decision’s to throw out Loving’s lawsuit as frivolous, writing that prisoners are not employees and not entitled to minimum wages.

“Compelling an inmate to work without pay does not violate the Constitution,” a three-judge panel of the court said. “The failure of a state specifically to sentence an inmate to hard labor does not change this rule.”

In Texas, inmates capable of working are expected to hold jobs but aren’t paid, Texas prison spokeswoman Michelle Lyons said Monday.