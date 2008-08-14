Texas Jury Rejects Lawsuit Against Osteen’s Wife

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOUSTON — A jury has rejected a flight attendants claim that the wife of televangelist Joel Osteen assaulted her before takeoff aboard a December 2005 flight.

The jury deliberated briefly today before reaching its unanimous decision.

Continental Airlines flight attendant Sharon Brown had claimed Victoria Osteen threw her against a bathroom door and elbowed her in the left breast because she was angry that a stain on her seat was not quickly cleaned up.

Victoria and Joel Osteen denied the assault happened.

Ms. Brown was seeking at least $405,000 for physical and mental pain suffered as a result of the alleged attack.