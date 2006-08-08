The New York Sun

Texas Republicans Abandon Fight To Replace DeLay

WASHINGTON — Texas Republicans yesterday abandoned their court fight to replace a former House majority leader, Tom DeLay, on the November ballot after being turned back at the Supreme Court.

The decision came after Justice Scalia rejected Texas Republicans’ request to block an appeals court ruling saying Mr. DeLay’s name should remain on the ballot. “I think all our legal avenues are exhausted in terms of affecting the ruling prior to the election,” said Jim Bopp Jr., the attorney who argued the Republican Party’s case.

