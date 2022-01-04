The Afternoon Wire

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

1) The George III Project

By IRA STOLL, Special to the Sun, January 4

The 250th anniversary of American Independence is approaching, and with it the maneuvering to redefine the American Revolution for a new generation. The latest provocation is a new book that praises George III in terms that will warm the hearts of contemporary progressives.

2) Capitalist Optimism Will Pull Americans Through Trying Times Ahead in 2022

By LAWRENCE KUDLOW, Special to the Sun, January 4

Conservative values and free enterprise capitalism will handily defeat President Biden’s woke leftist drive. The America we love will not accept big government socialism. Let’s work together to Save America. And Kill the Bill that we beat back last year.

3) As China Pursues Nuclear Arms Buildup, Biden Opts for Banter at United Nations

By BENNY AVNI, Special to the Sun, January 3

Failing to match Communist China’s growing nuclear arsenal, or even engage Beijing directly to curb its arms buildup, President Biden is opting for banter at the United Nations. Critics see it as proof of Washington’s weakness in world affairs.

4) A Holiday Ad To Make Us Feel Good About America

By WARREN KOZAK, Special to the Sun, January 3

It’s not often that a television commercial draws us into a story, reminds us of the best parts of ourselves and moves us deeply. Yet this holiday season, Chevrolet accomplished just that – a pitch perfect ad that comes at just the right moment in our national story.

5) George Washington’s Tenderness

Editorial of the Sun, January 3

With the approach of the first anniversary of the January 6 protests, we find ourselves thinking of the most serious rebellions in American history: the Shays, the Whiskey, and the Fries. They led, in sharp contradistinction to January 6, to capital crimes. Yet they had surprise endings.