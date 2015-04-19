The Case for Sound Money

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“Very easy to read, understandable . . . you don’t have to be an economist.” That is how the Wall Street Journal’s Mary Kissel enthuses about Seth Lipsky’s new book, “The Floating Kilogram” and other editorials on money.

The book, set for official publication in mid-May, is now available for purchase on Amazon.com in either a print edition or a Kindle edition. “Brilliant . . . irrefutable,” says Steve Forbes. “The Federalist Papers for a gold standard.”

“The Floating Kilogram” takes its title from a famous editorial in the Sun about the discovery that the official kilogram, which has been locked away in a French vault for a century, has been losing mass.

Why not float the kilogram, just like we float the dollar? asked the New York Sun in one of but 130 editorials on the American monetary crisis.

“Classics of the editorial writing genre,” says former OMB director David Stockman.

“Pure gold!” says economist Judy Shelton. “Seth Lipsky has an extraordinary capacity to meld serious scholarship with persuasive logic to make the case for fundamental monetary reform.”

“Persuasive, imaginative, and unfailingly entertaining,” writes James Grant, editor of Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, in the Forward to “The Floating Kilogram.”

Congress is now fermenting on the question of whether fiat money, a dollar unconnected to gold or silver, has been a strategic error for America and a cause of the Great Recession. This is an indispensible guide.