The Morning Wire

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

1) America to Biden: It’s Time To Start Singing ‘It’s Over . . .’

By LAWRENCE KUDLOW Special to the Sun, January 13, 2022

President Biden’s political agenda is falling apart, with defeats at the Supreme Court and on the Senate floor. The moment reminds me of one of my favorite songs by the great, legendary Roy Orbison, who wasn’t really political but who crooned: “It’s over, it’s over, it’s over.”

_______________

2) Can Boris Johnson Get Back to Brexit?

Editorial of The New York Sun, January 13, 2022

If Boris Johnson is going to save his prime ministership, he’ll need to return to the pro-liberty principles that propelled him into power during the Brexit campaign. He moved into the van by turning the pro-Brexit argument away from resentment over immigration and Europe and toward the promise of liberty and limited government.

_____________

3) Did Stanford Discriminate Against Jews?

By ARI HOFFMAN, Special to the Sun, January 13, 2022

Stanford University, the powerhouse Silicon Valley university at the vanguard of the start-up revolution, will appoint a task force to look into “the history of admissions policies and practices for Jewish students,” most specifically allegations that the school intentionally discriminated against Jews in the 1950s.

______________

4) Biden’s Rhetoric Echoes the Fact That His Presidency Is Unraveling

By LAWRENCE KUDLOW, Special to the Sun | January 13, 2022

Just when you think Uncle Joe Biden can’t fall any deeper into his own yogurt, he does. After his so-called election takeover speech, somebody should send Mr. Biden a copy of Dale Carnegie’s “How To Win Friends and Influence People.” One of Carnegie’s key points was: “Don’t criticize, condemn or complain.”

____________________

5) Extreme Tax Rate Threatens Revenue Stream From New York’s ‘Republic of Vice’

By RUSSELL PAYNE, Special to the Sun, January 13, 2022

New York State’s highly touted legalization of sports betting is being called “dead on arrival” after a disappointing first weekend. Considering that New York is an estimated $1 billion market, the appraisal by Regulus Partners, a sports and leisure consulting firm, might prove premature.