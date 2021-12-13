The New York Sun

Join
National

The Sun’s Morning Wire: War Over Green New Deal Comes to Lovell, Maine

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
The Sun’s Morning Wire: War Over Green New Deal Comes to Lovell, Maine
The Sun’s Morning Wire: War Over Green New Deal Comes to Lovell, Maine

Good morning from Lovell, Maine, where Tom McLaughlin reports that the town is up in arms over a plan to put tens of thousands of solar panels smack in the middle of the foothills of one of the most cherished vistas in the state — Mt. Kearsarge. Why might that be?

Also up this morning is an editorial on America’s victory in the campaign to extradite Julian Assange of Wikileaks to stand trial for espionage against the United States. The fight isn’t over, but a major ruling moves it a step closer and is a vote of confidence by Britain that America is acting in good faith.

And the world’s worst human rights offender, Xi Jinping of Communist China, is out with a new book promoting himself as a defender of human rights. The aim is to recast the very concept in favor of the communist approach to things. Our China watcher, Philip Lenczycki, has the story.

The Sun’s Morning Wire: War Over Green New Deal Comes to Lovell, Maine
The Sun’s Morning Wire: War Over Green New Deal Comes to Lovell, Maine

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use