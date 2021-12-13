The Sun’s Morning Wire: War Over Green New Deal Comes to Lovell, Maine

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Good morning from Lovell, Maine, where Tom McLaughlin reports that the town is up in arms over a plan to put tens of thousands of solar panels smack in the middle of the foothills of one of the most cherished vistas in the state — Mt. Kearsarge. Why might that be?

Also up this morning is an editorial on America’s victory in the campaign to extradite Julian Assange of Wikileaks to stand trial for espionage against the United States. The fight isn’t over, but a major ruling moves it a step closer and is a vote of confidence by Britain that America is acting in good faith.

And the world’s worst human rights offender, Xi Jinping of Communist China, is out with a new book promoting himself as a defender of human rights. The aim is to recast the very concept in favor of the communist approach to things. Our China watcher, Philip Lenczycki, has the story.