Thune ‘Out of the Running’ To Be McCain’s Veep

WASHINGTON — Senator Thune says he’s out of the running to be Senator McCain’s vice presidential nominee.

Mr. Thune, an early McCain supporter who has been a mouthpiece for the campaign, said today he has not given the campaign any personal documents used to vet prospective running mates.

Speaking of the selection process he said he had talked to Mr. McCain’s campaign a little bit about the issue and added, “I would say I’m out of the running.”

There has been some speculation that the 47-year-old Mr. Thune was an attractive prospect for the GOP ticket, partly because of his relative youth and his successful campaign to oust the Senate Democratic leader, Tom Daschle, of South Dakota in 2004.