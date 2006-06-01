Tragedy of Crash Students’ Mistaken Identity

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

INDIANAPOLIS – A couple sat by their daughter’s hospital bedside for weeks after an auto accident until she came out of a coma and they realized she was not their daughter after all, but another blond-haired young woman injured in the wreck.

Their own daughter, it turned out, was dead and buried.

In a tragic mix-up, one family had been incorrectly told their daughter had died in the April 26 crash in Indiana, and another was erroneously informed their daughter was in a coma.

The two young women – both students at Indiana’s Taylor University – looked remarkably alike, and the one in a coma suffered facial swelling, broken bones, and cuts and bruises, and was in a neck brace.

The family of Laura VanRyn, 22, disclosed the mix-up yesterday on a Web log that they had used to record detailed updates on the young woman’s recovery.

“Our hearts are aching as we have learned that the young woman we have been taking care of over the past five weeks has not been our dear Laura, but instead a fellow Taylor student of hers, Whitney Cerak,” the VanRyns said on the blog.

The family said that as the young woman began regaining consciousness at a rehabilitation center in Grand Rapids, Mich., she said things that made them question her identity.

As recently as Monday, the VanRyns reported: “While certain things seem to be coming back to her, she still has times where she’ll say things that don’t make much sense.”

In a statement, the two families said they took their concerns to hospital officials, and dental records confirmed that the injured woman was Whitney Cerak.

Officials at Taylor University, an evangelical Christian college in Upland, Ind., about 60 miles from Indianapolis, confirmed the case of mistaken identity.

“We rejoice with the Ceraks. We grieve with the VanRyns,” a Taylor spokesman, Jim Garringer, said. He said the Grant County coroner notified the school of the error.

Four Taylor students and an employee were killed when their van was struck by a tractor-trailer that had drifted across a highway median. Those in the van worked for Taylor’s dining services and were preparing for a banquet for the inauguration of a new president of the 1,850-student school.

It was not clear who mistakenly identified the victims or how the error happened. The coroner’s office did not immediately return a call. But the VanRyns, who are from Caledonia, Mich., said their daughter and Ms. Cerak, 18, of Gaylord, Mich., bore an “uncanny resemblance.”