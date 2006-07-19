Tribal Head Ousted Over Abortion Clinic

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A tribal president who was ousted and then reinstated after proposing an abortion clinic on the reservation was again stripped of her leadership role yesterday.

An Oglala Sioux tribal judge had reinstalled Cecelia FireThunder to office Monday after she argued that her removal on June 29 violated tribal procedure.

The judge acted after the tribal council removed Fire Thunder from office for proposing a clinic on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation that would be beyond the reach of South Dakota’s strict new abortion ban.

Yesterday, tribal Judge Lisa Adams vacated her order after receiving a motion that argued she could not issue an injunction against the tribe or one of its officials. The judge’s order had restored Fire Thunder to office pending a July 28 hearing on the impeachment issues.

Alex White Plume, who succeeded Fire Thunder and now resumes office as president, told the Associated Press yesterday the tribal council has more authority than the tribal court.

“The tribal council action is the supreme law, so she overstepped her bounds a little bit,” Mr. White Plume said. “We all knew the court didn’t have that kind of authority.”

The AP left voicemail messages for Ms. Fire Thunder, who did not respond immediately.

The conflict arose after Governor Rounds signed a law earlier this year that bans abortion in almost all cases and does not include exceptions for rape or incest.