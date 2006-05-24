Troops Must Don U.N. Insignia

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A federal appeals court in Washington yesterday rejected the appeal of a former American Army medic who refused to wear a patch and cap emblazoned with U.N. insignia while preparing for deployment to Macedonia in 1995.

The three-judge panel unanimously upheld rulings of several other courts that the Army was within its rights to court martial the former soldier, Michael New, for disobeying an order. He was given a bad conduct discharge.