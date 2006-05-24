The New York Sun

Troops Must Don U.N. Insignia

A federal appeals court in Washington yesterday rejected the appeal of a former American Army medic who refused to wear a patch and cap emblazoned with U.N. insignia while preparing for deployment to Macedonia in 1995.

The three-judge panel unanimously upheld rulings of several other courts that the Army was within its rights to court martial the former soldier, Michael New, for disobeying an order. He was given a bad conduct discharge.

