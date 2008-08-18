Tropical Storm’s Center Passes Key West

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KEY WEST, Fla. —The National Hurricane Center says the center of Tropical Storm Fay has passed over Key West.

Hurricane forecasters say the center made landfall over the island at 3 p.m. EDT. The storm is expected to strengthen into possibly a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime tomorrow. Category 1 storms have winds of at least 74 mph.

There are no immediate reports of damage in the Keys. Authorities say there is some localized flooding and power lines are down in some areas. No serious injuries have been reported.