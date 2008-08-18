The New York Sun

Tropical Storm’s Center Passes Key West

BRIAN SKOLOFF
KEY WEST, Fla. —The National Hurricane Center says the center of Tropical Storm Fay has passed over Key West.

Hurricane forecasters say the center made landfall over the island at 3 p.m. EDT. The storm is expected to strengthen into possibly a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime tomorrow. Category 1 storms have winds of at least 74 mph.

There are no immediate reports of damage in the Keys. Authorities say there is some localized flooding and power lines are down in some areas. No serious injuries have been reported.

