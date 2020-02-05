The New York Sun

Trump Acquitted by the Senate of All Charges

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Senate this afternoon acquitted President Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House, after a long and bitter prosecution, failed to win even a majority of the solons on either count. Fifty-two senators voted not guilty on the first count and 53 not guilty on the second — a breathtaking rebuke of the House of Representatives’ decision to levy charges against the President on a strictly party-line vote. A two-thirds majority would have been required for conviction.

