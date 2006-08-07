The New York Sun

Two Men Arrested For Vets’ Data Theft

BRIAN WESTLEY
WASHINGTON — Two teenagers were arrested yesterday in the theft of a laptop and hard drive containing sensitive data on up to 26.5 million veterans and military personnel, authorities said.

The equipment was stolen May 3 during a burglary at the Maryland home of a Veterans Affairs employee.

In response to a $50,000 reward offer, an unidentified person turned the laptop and hard drive into the FBI on June 28.

The equipment contained the names, Social Security numbers, and birth dates of veterans discharged since 1975, in what was the worst-ever breach of government data.

Jesus Alex Pineda, 19, and Christian Brian Montano, 19, both of Rockville, Md., were arrested early Saturday, Montgomery County police said.

