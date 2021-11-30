Two Pieces of Good News Emerge Amid Mixed Blessings on the Economic Front

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Two pieces of good news, at least in the early stages of omicron. First, a number of experts are telling us not to panic, the vaccines are expected to work. Second, President Biden today said new lockdowns are off the table “for now.”

That to me is a huge issue, because I think the weight of the evidence in the past 20 months or so strongly suggests that taking all factors into consideration, the lockdown cure was worse than the disease.

Stocks rallied about 300 points on this announcement. Besides omicron, another big story is that the Senate and the House are coming back to school this week. That’s always a mixed blessing. Their plate, though, certainly will be full.

Among many issues is keeping the government open after the expiration, on December 3, of the continuing resolution passed at the end of September. There’s a debt limit issue, perhaps by the middle of December.

Most important of all is the Biden budget bill — call it the Biden reckless social spending, tax hike, and Green New Deal bill. It’s a bill that will wreck the economy if passed.

It will increase inflation. Will jack up the cost of all forms of energy. Will provide welfare assistance without any workfare. By the way, will provide welfare without workfare to illegal immigrants.

This is why I always say, save America, kill the bill.

If Senator Manchin sticks to his guns, then presumably he will vote against the bill and instead push for a pause well into next year on grounds that inflation is still rising and by the way a hundred other issues that should never see the light of day.

I think a pause until next year will wind up killing the bill, so I’m for the Manchin Pause. I’m also hopeful for common sense from Senator Kyrsten Sinema, especially on big tax hikes that will ruin the supply side of the economy and render America vastly less competitive.

Now comes the latest Scott Rasmussen poll, which shows that 60% oppose payments to illegal immigrants, 73% oppose IRS snooping of any kind, and only 19% favor a tax credit for print journalists.

And 78% believe that people able to work should be required to seek a job in order to get financial assistance from the government. In other words, workfare. Plus, 66% believe any transition to electric cars should wait until batteries can be manufactured in America rather than China.

Some 55% believe too many people are receiving government benefits rather than working. And 53% believe it’s more important to protect Medicare rather than expanding it.

Other unpopular plans in the reckless Biden budget include increasing the cost of daycare, reducing the ability of faith-based organizations to provide daycare, and providing federal funding for abortions. There are other problems. Bottom line, voters do not like this bill. Of course, we knew that. Save America, kill the bill.