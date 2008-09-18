The New York Sun

Join
National

Uncooperative Witnesses Could Stall Palin Probe

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
MATT VOLZ
MATT VOLZ

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A key lawmaker says uncooperative witnesses are stalling the investigation into Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, delays that could last until after Election Day.

A Democrat from Anchorage, Senator Bill Wielechowski, said today that subpoenaed witnesses who are refusing to testify can continue to do so for months without penalty.

Mr. Wielechowski, a member of the panel that summoned the witnesses, says court actions to force the witnesses to appear is unlikely.

Subpoenas were approved for 13 potential witnesses, including Mrs. Palin’s husband Todd. The investigation is trying to determine whether Mrs. Palin improperly fired her public safety commissioner in July after he refused to fire her ex-brother-in-law.

MATT VOLZ
MATT VOLZ

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use