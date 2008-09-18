Uncooperative Witnesses Could Stall Palin Probe

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A key lawmaker says uncooperative witnesses are stalling the investigation into Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, delays that could last until after Election Day.

A Democrat from Anchorage, Senator Bill Wielechowski, said today that subpoenaed witnesses who are refusing to testify can continue to do so for months without penalty.

Mr. Wielechowski, a member of the panel that summoned the witnesses, says court actions to force the witnesses to appear is unlikely.

Subpoenas were approved for 13 potential witnesses, including Mrs. Palin’s husband Todd. The investigation is trying to determine whether Mrs. Palin improperly fired her public safety commissioner in July after he refused to fire her ex-brother-in-law.