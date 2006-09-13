The New York Sun

Join
National

U.S. May Lose War on Terror, Historian Says

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
DANIEL FREEDMAN
DANIEL FREEDMAN

The victor of the war on terror is far from clear, the historian Bernard Lewis told a Hudson Institute conference.

The British-born professor of Near Eastern studies at Princeton said Monday that he was “more optimistic about the future of our struggle” in the early 1940s — when the French had capitulated to the Germans, when Stalin was Hitler’s ally, and when America was still neutral — than he is today.

“Hitler would have won under these conditions,” Mr. Lewis said, citing America’s inability to clearly define the war on terror and exactly who its enemy is. The professor, whose vision of the future of the Middle East and knowledge of Islam has guided President Bush’s foreign policy, also cited as challenges the multilateralism that hamstrings America’s ability to fight the war and the strong political opposition to policies designed to defeat the enemy, such as detaining terrorists without trial.

During the darkest days of the fight against Nazism, Mr. Lewis said, he “had no doubt that in the end we would triumph.” He does not “have that certitude now,” he said.

Mr. Lewis told the center-right think tank’s conference on the United Nations that he agrees with a former communist dissident and current Israeli parliamentarian, Natan Sharansky, that the only real solution to defeating radical Islam is to bring freedom to the Middle East. Either “we free them or they destroy us,” Mr. Lewis said.

The contention, especially popular in diplomatic circles, that Arabs aren’t suited to democracy and that the West’s best hope lies with friendly tyrants shows an ignorance of the Arabs’ past and contempt for their present and future, and is “demonstrably absurd in historical terms,” Mr. Lewis said.

Mr. Lewis said a great deal of material exists — from Arabs, from Persians, and from Turks — that can form the basis for democracies in the region. He quoted from a 1786 letter to the king’s court in France from the French ambassador to Istanbul explaining why the Ottoman Empire was slow in making decisions. The ambassador reported that unlike in France, where the king made a decision and that was it, “here the sultan has to consult” and so it “takes time to get things done.”

Mr. Lewis said he places no hope in the United Nations being part of the solution. He “first realized the U.N. was hopeless” after the partition of Palestine, he said. Palestine was a “triviality” compared to the partition of India that took place a year earlier, in 1947, he added. Millions of refugees were created and yet India and Pakistan formed a working relationship and sorted out the problems.

The key difference, Mr. Lewis said, was that “in the partition of India, the U.N. was not involved. “The United Nations failed to act after the Arab states invaded Palestine, and then treated Jewish and Arab refugees differently, leaving problems that remain today, he said.

DANIEL FREEDMAN
DANIEL FREEDMAN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use