This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Department of Veterans Affairs posted on Friday a list of hundreds of VA employees fired or punished for misconduct since the Trump administration took over on January 20. It’s a good start. But not enough.

The VA, which left vets to die on waiting lists for care, is a glaring example of what’s wrong with the entire civil service. It’s become a federal-employee protection racket.

Workers in every part of the bureaucracy who commit serious wrongs, like tax evasion, watching porn on the job, or robbing a bank on non-work hours, typically keep their jobs and even get bonuses.

Back in 1883, Congress passed the Pendleton Act to replace patronage with civil service, so workers would be hired and paid based on merit. Not now. Federal workers get hefty salaries and benefits regardless of their work quality, with no risk of getting fired. One kind of corruption has been replaced with another.

Even worse, these bureaucrats churn out regulations that invade our lives, stifle economic growth, and thumb their noses at the electorate. They’re called civil servants, but there’s nothing civil about many of them.

President Trump warns that ever-expanding government is as big a threat to our way of life as terrorism. The “creep of government bureaucracy,” he said in Warsaw last week, “drains the vitality and wealth of the people.”

Anyone tangled in government red tape while filing taxes or trying to get permits to build a house or open a business knows this first hand. Bureaucracy smothers individual initiative and saps the human spirit.

Mr. Trump is moving ahead fast to meet this threat. On January 30, the new president ordered all federal departments to eliminate two regulations for every one that gets added. Since then, he’s signed 15 orders rolling back Obama-era regulations that tried to meddle in people’s livelihoods: dictating how investors buy stocks, where ranchers graze cattle and how teachers are trained. Just to name a few.

He’s also appointed “task forces” to comb through and eliminate “costly and unnecessary regulations” at each agency. On Monday, Mr. Trump won Senate confirmation for a hard charging anti-bureaucrat, Neomi Rao, to lead the administration’s battle against federal red tape.

America’s economic revival hinges on winning this battle. Federal regulations drag down economic growth by an estimated 0.8% a year, according to the American Enterprise Institute. With growth averaging only a puny 1.5% a year during former President Obama’s tenure, who can afford such a huge bite out of the economy?

And there’s more than dollars and cents at stake. Deregulation will protect our democracy. Right now, unelected bureaucrats try to call the shots, no matter who is president.

Like Sally Yates, the Justice Department lifer whom Mr. Trump fired for refusing to enforce his travel moratorium. Federal office buildings are filled with Sally Yates wannabes, particularly in the State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Mr. Trump’s biggest challenge is defanging the bureaucrats in every agency who are determined to thwart his America First, free-market agenda. A staggering 95% of campaign donations from employees at 14 federal agencies went to Hillary Clinton last fall.

Since Trump’s inauguration, it’s common for mid-level bureaucrats to talk of refusing to implement Trump administration policies. They glorify it as “civil disobedience.” But who elected them? It’s really insubordination.

Good luck firing most of these insubordinates — or any federal employee for that matter. Last month the president signed a bill making modest improvements in employee accountability in just one department: Veterans Affairs. That’s the most that could be passed while the Democratic Party has the votes in the Senate to block real civil-service reform. Public-sector unions fill the party’s coffers and man the phone banks for Democratic candidates.

Even when faced with dead vets, Democratic lawmakers blocked real reform of the warped system that keeps bad VA employees on the job. If President Trump can’t reform the civil service, the best alternative is to curb the power these “servants” hold over our lives. That’s just what Mr. Trump’s doing.

Ms. McCaughey is a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research.