Veterans’ Personal Data Untouched On Found Laptop

WASHINGTON – The stolen laptop computer and hard drive with sensitive data on up to 26.5 million veterans and military personnel has been recovered. The FBI said yesterday there is no evidence that anyone accessed Social Security numbers and other data on the equipment.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Jim Nicholson, in announcing the recovery of the computer, said there have been no reports of identity theft stemming from the May 3 burglary at a VA employee’s Maryland home.

The FBI, in a statement from its Baltimore field office, said a preliminary review of the equipment by its computer forensic teams “has determined that the data base remains intact and has not been accessed since it was stolen.” More tests were planned, however.

Mr. Nicholson said the laptop and hard drive were turned in Wednesday to the FBI by an unidentified person in response to the $50,000 reward offer. No suspects were in custody.

“This has brought to the light of day some real deficiencies in the manner we handled personal data,” Mr. Nicholson told a House hearing investigating one of the largest information security breaches.” If there’s a redeeming part of this, I think we can turn this around.”