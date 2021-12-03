Voters Oppose Biden’s Latest Spending Plan, and Democrats Lack the Votes

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

It is looking increasingly likely that the president’s $5 trillion Green New Deal social spending and tax hike bill, which would do so much to damage the economy, is dead at least for this year because the Democrats themselves believe they don’t have the votes.

Senator Joe Manchin, for one, is so opposed to the reckless social spending bill that he won’t even publicly commit to voting to open debate. In the House, the Ways and Means Committee chairman, Richard Neal, is also suggesting President Biden’s plan may drag into 2022.

This is good. The closer we get to the midterm elections, the better the chance of killing the bill. Why? Because voters don’t want it, as multiple polls have shown. They don’t want massive inflationary spending. They want workfare, not welfare.

Voters don’t oppose fossil fuels, and they’re not scared to death about climate change. They don’t want high taxes that will cost jobs. They don’t want federal assistance for illegal immigrants. (Nor do they want amnesty.) They don’t want IRS snooping. They don’t want to increase the cost of daycare. And they don’t like vaccine mandates.

This is why Mr. Biden’s bill is so unpopular. As the election approaches, senators such as Mark Kelly of Arizona, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will be thankful that they don’t have to vote on this monstrosity.

Really, we don’t need anything resembling this bill. We also didn’t need the $2 trillion emergency bill passed last winter, which helped trigger so much inflation. What should Mr. Bidenbe doing? Nothing. Remember, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. President Trump said as much:

“If Joe Biden would have come in and just gone to the beach, he would have been successful in many ways…. What they’re doing is destroying our country. Our country is being destroyed before your very eyes and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Just think about it. Mr. Biden inherited a strong economy, a low inflation rate, energy independence, affordable and plentiful oil and gas, peace on the southern border, Operation Warp Speed, which supplied the vaccination and distribution plans, low taxes, and regulations that generated the lowest unemployment that anybody has seen in over 50 years.

The catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan would have never happened under Mr. Trump, because our friends and enemies were always on their heels in trying to figure out his next move. Nobody expected the Abraham Accords to result in peace in the Middle East. Nobody expected good trade deals with Canada, Mexico, Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

Nobody expected Mr. Trump’s tough attitude on China, which brought us a Phase One trade deal even while he was criticizing that country’s lack of transparency concerning COVID, human rights, and overturning democracy in Hong Kong. These days, Mr. Trump would have a lot more to say about Chinese airplanes buzzing Taiwan.

Strength at home leading to strength abroad — that was the hallmark of the Trump policy. He followed the advice of President Reagan, who always preached peace through strength, trust but verify.

The new left-wing progressive Joe Biden, an animal that people did not vote for, has overturned these Trump policies, and it has been a disaster. Mr. Trump is right — the country would be a lot better off today if Mr. Biden had stayed in the basement. If he had just let Mr. Trump’s peace and prosperity roll on, both the country and his poll numbers would be in a lot better shape.

Here’s how President Trump put it on Thanksgiving day: “A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again — and we will all do it together. America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us.”

So save America, kill the bill, and Americans should be as optimistic as ever about our future.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.