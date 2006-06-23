The New York Sun

Warhol Wig Fetches $10,800 at Auction

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LARRY McSHANE
Bidders flipped their wigs yesterday at a Manhattan auction where one of pop art icon Andy Warhol’s signature silver hairpieces sold for $10,800.

The wig, complete with three strips of toupee tape applied to its inside, was worn by Warhol during the early 1980s. Warhol first began wearing the hair pieces in the early 1960s, and they eventually turned into fashion accessories more than a cover-up for his baldness. Presale estimates for the hairpiece were $4,000 to $6,000.

It was one of several lots put up at Christie’s auction house by Jeffrey Warhola, the artist’s nephew.

