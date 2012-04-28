Weak Presidential Nominees Pose a Bleak Choice for Voters in Both France, U.S.

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In last Saturday’s edition, I reviewed the French election. And the first round came out largely as I expected. The second round in May, between François Hollande and incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, right now seems too close to call.

Closer to home, the United States already has effectively selected its two 2012 presidential candidates. They are as earnest as the leading French contenders were cynical; as preppy as the French were stylish; and as clichéd as the French are … if not eloquent, at least fluent and original.

President Barack Obama cannot run on his record because it is a failure. There is practically no economic recovery (the first-quarter annualized growth rate, announced this week, was a mere 2.2%), and such growth as there is hangs by the thread of colossal deficits of 150% of what the U.S. money supply was when this administration was inaugurated 39 months ago. An $800-billion stimulus plan, billed as favoring projects that were “shovel-ready” (which proved to be a reference to the method of distributing the borrowed money, not how it would be spent) has been a fiasco. The president’s oft-repeated faith in the proliferation of “green” jobs was a mirage, and his championship of cap-and-trade was insane.

Despite the administration’s best efforts to aggravate its energy future, such as by deferring the Keystone XL Pipeline, the United States is actually importing less oil, in large part because of greater discovery and extraction of natural gas through fracking technology. But the administration cannot claim any credit for that; and has relentlessly attacked the oil companies, on both environmental and fiscal grounds.

The administration’s greatest accomplishment, its health care reform, is very unpopular, has achieved nothing for most of its intended beneficiaries, and, as was widely predicted, is vastly exceeding its sponsors’ predictions of its cost. The president is reduced to threatening the Supreme Court if it interferes with what is represented as the popular will in the matter — although the judiciary is a co-equal branch of government, and as far as can be determined, the popular will is that Obamacare be repealed at once.

So Mr. Obama plays pin the tail on the Republican elephant. He conjures a Republican war on women with imbecilities about contraception (that no one in government in either party wants to withhold from anyone), and has not adequately condemned attacks on his opponent’s wife for not having held a job. He treats any suggestions of deficit reduction as an assault on the poor and disadvantaged, whose ranks have swollen under his presidency. He also has picked a fight with the Roman Catholic Church by trying to force it to pay for abortion-inducing drugs and sterilization treatments.

Some Democrats are allegedly preparing to asperse Republican nominee-presumptive Mitt Romney’s Mormonism, a hazardous initiative for the party of someone who was a contented congregant for 20 years of the pyrotechnic racist, the Reverend Jeremiah Wright. Assailing the Supreme Court (“hacks in robes” is what pro-Democratic attack dog Maureen Dowd called them in the New York Times) is a tactic so shabby and unpromising, whatever the Court’s and its individual justices’ limitations, it is hard not to see it as a desperation shot.

This president has individually assailed Republican House Budget chairman Paul Ryan, in Ryan’s physical presence by the president’s invitation, for proposing a serious deficit-reduction plan, imputing discreditable motives to the congressman in a way that is very offensive to the country’s traditions of civilized, or at least somewhat humorously antagonistic, political discourse.

Unfortunately, Obama’s foe has his own problems. Always, as Newt Gingrich’s former Santa Claus, Sheldon Adelson, said, Mitt Romney “has to think about it.” Everything is in 59 points, or cossetted in bunk about freedom or the American dream (whatever that may now be, and it could be fairly nightmarish). Romney’s attack on Obamacare is weak because he presaged Obamacare in Massachusetts with his own health-care plan, as he proudly and endlessly trumpeted until he got a good look at the polls. He’s a former consultant after all, a living symbol of the problems caused by America’s excessive reliance on the white-collar service economy. He’ll check the data, assemble the experts, and decide later. America could do worse, but it could also do better.

In both the United States and France, the debate between the candidates is frustrating. In France, one of the world’s most civilized countries, it’s a choice between a hyperactive incumbent of uneven judgment and a soporific challenger. In America, an unsuccessful incumbent is preemptively counter-punching the feather-pillow armor of a vulnerable challenger.

There is general agreement on what the main issues are, but the White House administration, in nearly four years, has made no serious proposals about how to address them and blows up like an exploding Christmas tree at any proposal from the opposition. And the Republican nominee has an aversion to being precise, partly because of his old professional habits, and partly because he was a liberal governor in a liberal state. He could win with a strong policy counter. The result likely will depend on the debates, as it probably will in France also. Both countries need and want conviction politicians with the right convictions, and are being wooed with irritating persistence by apparently incorrigible wafflers.

It is worth remembering that it has been almost a century since World War I began, as a world war, with the German invasion of “gallant little Belgium.” That country’s turn for world fame may be coming around again — thanks to the unprecedented 541-day period of political chaos followed the June, 2010 elections (which resulted in no fewer than 11 parties being elected to the Chamber of Representatives). The two historic Great Republics, France and America, could remember, and console themselves, that the Belgians did very well recently with no government at all for a year and a half.