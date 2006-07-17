The New York Sun

Join
National

White House Plans Medicare Changes

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Special to the Sun
Special to the Sun

The Bush administration has plans for extensive changes to the Medicare system, the New York Times Web site reported yesterday.

The proposed changes would calculate Medicare payments based on overall hospital costs rather than on hospital charges and would reflect the severity of a patient’s illness, a shift that the secretary of health and human services, Michael Levitt, says would make payments more accurate.

But hospitals say that the proposal would cause financial losses. The New York Times reported that the changes could cut payments for technologically advanced procedures by 20% to 30%.

Special to the Sun
Special to the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use