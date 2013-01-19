‘Whither Goest Thou America, In Thy Shiny Car in the Night?’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

As part of a television project, I have been checking film versions of celebrated events against historical facts. What has been most striking is the gratuitous manner in which dramatic events and the behaviour of eminent and fabled historical personalities have been altered by implausible flourishes.

Thus, as I wrote in my review for this newspaper at the time of its appearance in the Toronto International Film Festival in September, in Hyde Park on the Hudson — set at the visit of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth to the United States in July 1939 — Franklin D. Roosevelt is represented as something of a satyr, despite his physical disability.

An affair that Roosevelt had ended 20 years before (and would revive three years later) is represented as being torridly current. The president receives manual sexual attention from a cousin and neighbour (of which there is no evidence, and I own most of the surviving correspondence between them). For good measure, FDR is also in full physical heat with his long-serving secretary. Eleanor Roosevelt is forthrightly portrayed as a lesbian. There has long been speculation about these relationships, but there is absolutely no evidence to support these entertainingly presented suppositions about FDR’s cousin, secretary or wife.

What really torques up the script is that these liaisons are brazenly carried out right under the noses of Their Imperial Britannic Majesties, who peer out their guestroom window in dead of night to see the president’s return from his cottage, site of his manifold, serial and almost overlapping trysts. There was plenty of drama in the royal visit on the eve of war, and in Roosevelt’s relationships with his entourage of vivacious younger women, and even with Eleanor’s cohabitation in another home on the property with two lady friends (waspish cousin Alice Roosevelt Longworth claimed they had pillow fights), without stooping to sheer invention on this scale.

“Lincoln” is an excellent film and is closer to the facts than Hyde Park, but a vote in the House of Representatives in 1865 on the abolition of slavery is vested with a dramatic importance it did not remotely possess. By February of 1865, the Confederacy was effectively reduced to parts of Virginia; all the other secessionist states had been severed from the Confederacy or occupied by the Union armies of Grant and Sherman (and Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia had been largely reduced to rubble and ashes by them). The Union armies had emancipated over one million slaves (more than a third of the total), in accord with Lincoln’s proclamation.

The claim is that this might not have been legal in peacetime, that the South might surrender on condition of retention of slavery, and that northern opinion might have demanded acceptance of such a proposal after four years of war that had killed 750,000 of a population smaller than Canada’s today. All of this is rubbish. No state would have been readmitted to the Union without abolishing slavery, and several had already consented to do so.

Lincoln told Confederate peace negotiators that he would not discuss slavery, and the talks foundered for other reasons; the Republicans won a great majority in Congress that would vote to amend the Constitution abolishing slavery when the new intake was inaugurated in March; and the public in the North, though much more concerned to suppress the insurrection than free the slaves, would certainly support the president’s insistence on abolition by this point. And the congressional debate, well-acted in the film, did not dwell on questions of racial equality, as portrayed. The end of that terrible war, the abolition of slavery, and the assassination of Lincoln gave all the drama even Hollywood could ask for.

If the U.S. film industry wants to take liberties with the lives of great American leaders such as Lincoln and Roosevelt, it is, at least, an all-American matter. Not so easy to overlook is the treatment of Canada’s role in the rescue of six Americans from their embassy in Tehran in 1980. When the U.S. embassy was seized in November 1979, six employees of the consular office escaped on foot and after being declined sanctuary in other places, were immediately welcomed in by the Canadian ambassador, Ken Taylor.

The Canadian secretary of state for external affairs, Flora MacDonald, and the prime minister, Joe Clark, coordinated policy with President Carter. Canada printed passports and other documents for the American diplomats and sent them to Tehran through sealed diplomatic channels; the CIA forged false entry documents for them and devised the story that they were in Iran to scout out locations for a film. They rehearsed and costumed them accordingly in the Canadian embassy residences where they were hiding.

In the film “Argo,” Ambassador Taylor is portrayed as a kindly host, but apart from that, the entire operation comes off as a masterpiece of American planning, on the scale of the Israeli extraction of Adolf Eichmann from Argentina. One of the most convincing elements of the proof of their professional touch is that the Iranians actually blame the good old innocuous Canadians, full of spontaneous goodwill, who kindly gave room and board while the American masters of Great Power derring-do worked it all out, including hanging the responsibility on Canada so the Iranians would not take it out on the remaining hostages, who languished in custody for another year.

In support of this bowdlerized version of events, there is a hair-raising sequence of split-second deliverances at Teheran airport on January 28 1980, culminating in a desperate pursuit by truckloads of heavily armed Revolutionary Guards down the runway after the Swissair airliner that evacuated the hostages. This does make for a dramatic ending of the film, but is a complete fiction. That Canada had to close and abandon its embassy and evacuate all the personnel, and did so with crisp discretion and professionalism and at great risk to the ambassador and his entire staff, Canadian and Iranian, receives no recognition at all.

It isn’t bad entertainment, and it’s only a movie, and not the sort of thing to get upset about. But it is yet another manifestation of the American treatment of Canada that Canadians of all ages are familiar with all their lives: ever since Nelson Eddy and Jeanette MacDonald crooned at each other in the Rockies (Lake Tahoe in fact) in “Rose-Marie” (and someone playing Maurice Duplessis made an elegant cameo appearance), Canada has in all things been, in the American narrative, a benign bus boy.

Mackenzie King, who struggled with his customary ingenuity to insinuate himself into photo opportunities at the first and second Quebec Conferences between Churchill and Roosevelt, described his role as analogous to that of “the manager of the Château Frontenac Hotel.” Canada has been the whey-faced, expressionless nice guy in the background, Ed Wynn peering admiringly while Esther Williams jumped into the swimming pool.

The interesting aspect of this familiar pattern is that Hollywood still has this attitude despite the decline of America’s prestige and self-confidence of recent years, despite all the morose concern about recession and retreat, and despite the undoubted addition by Canada of a large cubit to its stature. The CIA, an anthill of ineffectual bumbling, is still presented as demiurgically clever (though it has got nothing right in Iran since the overthrow of Mossadegh 60 years ago), and Canada as Dudley Do-Right. Dream on, America, no matter the answer (which is unlikely to be a positive one) to the famous question of writer Jack Kerouac (whose parents were from Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec): “Whither goest thou America, in thy shiny car in the night?”

cbletters@gmail.com. From the National Post