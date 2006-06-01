Widow Wins $2.1M In Damages From Matchmaker

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LOS ANGELES – A widow won $2.1 million from a high-priced matchmaker whom she claimed failed to deliver on promises of introductions to cultured, wealthy men.

Anne Majerik, a 60-year-old social worker from Erie, Pa., claimed in a lawsuit that she paid a Beverly Hills matchmaker, Orly Hadida, $125,000 to be introduced to men who wanted monogamous relationships, earned more than $1 million, and had estates of up to $20 million.

Instead, she said, she only got a few introductions to inappropriate men. For example, her suit claimed, the matchmaker’s “international banker” turned out to be “an interpreter that worked in a bank.”

Orly, an Israeli beauty pageant winner who goes by her first name, countersued. She alleged Ms. Majerik is a “serial matchmaker suer” who enjoyed herself with the men she met before claiming she had been “psychologically damaged by the process” and demanding compensation.

Orly claimed Ms. Majerik became her client after she helped the widow prevail in a lawsuit against another matchmaker, San Diego-based Valenti International. She said Ms. Majerik, whose husband died in 1999, gave her “enthusiastic feedback about nearly every man to whom Orly had introduced her.”