Woman Admits Stealing Identity To Attend College

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Montana woman pleaded guilty yesterday to stealing the identity of a missing South Carolina woman to attend Columbia University in what her lawyer called a bid to escape a painful past.

Esther Elizabeth Reed, 30, pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft charges in federal court in Greenville. She faces up to 47 years in prison and $1 million in fines for ID theft, mail fraud, wire fraud, and loan fraud charges.

Reed’s lawyer, Ann Marie Fitz, said that her client wanted to apologize in court for her scheme, but that request was denied. U.S. District Judge Henry Herlong said it should wait for sentencing. A date for that was not set, and prosecutors said it could be in several months.

Reed was indicted last year for using Brooke Henson’s identity to get into Columbia University. The Travelers Rest woman has been missing since 1999, and investigators have said they do not think Reed was involved in her disappearance.