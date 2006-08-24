Woman Drowns As Rescue Boat Capsizes

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — A rescue boat taking an injured woman to an ambulance capsized in a river, trapping her beneath it and drowning her, authorities said.

Virginia Yates, 60, of Rockingham, Vt., was being rescued Tuesday afternoon after she slipped and hit her head while stepping onto a dock, Sergeant Craig Morrocco of the Fish and Game Department said.

A rescue crew took Ms. Yates onto a new flat-bottomed airboat and strapped her to a backboard. But as the boat headed to a waiting ambulance, it started taking on water and capsized, Mr. Morrocco said.

Edgar Emerson said he and Ms. Yates were on their way to visit friends when she slipped getting out of his pontoon boat on the Vermont side of the Connecticut River, which runs between both states.