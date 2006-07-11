You Can Be Kinky, but You Can’t Be Grandma, Judge Rules

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AUSTIN,Texas — Texas voters will get “Kinky,” but they won’t get “Grandma.” The state elections chief yesterday rejected gubernatorial candidate Carole Keeton Strayhorn’s request to be called “Grandma” on the November ballot, but he decided her fellow independent candidate Kinky Friedman could use his nickname as long as it was accompanied by his given name — Richard.

“Grandma” is a slogan rather than a recognized nickname and therefore not allowed under the Texas Election Code, Secretary of State Roger Williams decided.

In Mr. Friedman’s case, “It’s quite apparent that ‘Kinky’ is a name he’s been using for a number of years,” said Scott Haywood, spokesman for the elections agency.

Both independents are trying to oust Republican Governor Perry. Democrat Chris Bell and Libertarian James Werner also are running for governor.

Mr. Friedman, a musician and author, got his nickname because of his curly hair and first became known as “Kinky” in 1962 during his freshman year at the University of Texas, his campaign has said. He has released 10 music albums, published 26 books and written numerous articles under the name “Kinky Friedman.”

Ms. Strayhorn, the state comptroller since 1999, contends many Texans know her as “Grandma,” and she calls herself “one tough grandma.”

Her attorney, Roy Minton, argued that Ms. Strayhorn began using the name when she became a grandmother November 12, 1994.

The secretary of state said he took several factors into account in Ms. Strayhorn’s case. He noted that Ms. Strayhorn has never appeared on an election ballot under the name “Grandma” and that her declaration of intent to run as an independent, as well as her voter petitions, listed her as “Carole Keeton Strayhorn.”

Ms. Strayhorn’s campaign had no immediate comment.

Mr. Friedman, keeping his humor, said he was happy with the decision.