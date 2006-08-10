Zoo Must Pay Fine After Gorilla Attacked Keeper

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHICAGO— The Lincoln Park Zoo has paid a $3,000 fine after federal authorities ruled it was to blame for a gorilla attack on a zookeeper and the deaths of several monkeys last year, officials said.

The matter is considered closed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and no further investigations of the zoo are being conducted, an agency spokesman, Darby Holladay, said.

Scrutiny began after the deaths of three elephants, two gorillas, and a camel over the past two years — incidents that led animal rights groups to protest outside the zoo.

But the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service only held the zoo responsible for the deaths of three Francois langur monkeys in May 2005 and the gorilla attack two months later. The fine was imposed in February.

The zoo did not have proper barriers in place at the gorilla habitat and did not have adequate enclosures for the monkeys, Mr. Holladay said. “They followed all regulations regarding all the other animal deaths,” he added.

A Lincoln Park Zoo spokeswoman, Kelly McGrath, said the three monkeys died after eating leaves from a yew tree just outside their habitat: “We knew a mistake had been made, and we immediately removed the plant not only from the exhibit but from the zoo grounds.”